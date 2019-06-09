Companies Coca-Cola taps insider as head of Kenya unit

The Coca Cola logo is unveiled at the Coca-Cola Complex in Upper Hill, Nairobi, in 2013. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa has appointed long-serving Coca-Cola executive Xavi Selga as its new managing director for Kenya, Mayotte and Comoros effective May 1.

He takes over from Daryl Wilson, who has been appointed to head operations in Ethiopia as the managing director for the beverage firm.

A Coca-Cola insider, Mr Selga has worked for more than 15 years at the soft drinks giant having joined it as the general manager for East Africa Bottling Share Company in Ethiopia in February 2014 — a position that he occupied until 2016 when he became the country managing director for Ethiopia.

He also held the stints as the managing director for Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Ghana for two years and managing director in Algeria preceded by a number of senior roles with Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Spain, North Africa and West Africa.

“Xavier brings a wealth of experience spanning over 15 years in management,” said the firm in a statement.

“Kenya is a very dynamic market and I am really excited to be taking up this new challenge.