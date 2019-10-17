advertisement
ANNIE NJANJA
By ANNIE NJANJA
More by this Author

Summary

    • Pay-TV firm DStv is set to cut three popular channels starting November as the contractual agreement with partners comes to an end.
    • Starting November 1, Compact Plus and Premium bouquet subscribers will be cut-off from the History, Crime + Investigation and Lifetime channels.
    • The History channel provides documentaries and education entertainment shows while Lifetime featured reality TV shows, lifestyle documentaries and romantic films.
advertisement
advertisement
Companies

DStv cuts three popular channels from its packages

Thursday, October 17, 2019 12:38
By ANNIE NJANJA
A DStv broadcasting truck
A DStv broadcasting truck. FILE PHOTO | NMG 

Pay-TV firm DStv is set to cut three popular channels starting November as the contractual agreement with partners comes to an end.

Starting November 1, Compact Plus and Premium bouquet subscribers will be cut-off from the History, Crime + Investigation and Lifetime channels.

The History channel provides documentaries and education entertainment shows while Lifetime featured reality TV shows, lifestyle documentaries and romantic films.

DStv is set to announce two new channels.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to refresh our content line-up and optimize the suite of channels on offer, Multichoice Group (the parent firm) will be saying goodbye to the History, Crime+Investigation and Lifetime channels on DStv platform at the end of the current contract term. The current contract expires on November,” DStv said in a statement.

Also Read

advertisement

“We will soon be announcing the introduction of two new channels to DStv. The first is an established global brand and the other, a new innovative brand,” it added.

“Both channels will bring exciting new titles and genres that viewers will really enjoy, including among other blue chip documentaries, history and factual reality shows.”

advertisement

In the Headlines