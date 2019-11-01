Companies DStv now reverses move to axe popular channels

Pay television firm DStv will no longer cut Lifetime and History channels from its premium bouquets. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Pay television firm DStv will no longer cut Lifetime and History channels from its premium bouquets as announced earlier in October after it reached a new contractual agreement with partner A+E Networks Africa.

Dstv customers will, however, be cut off from Crime + Investigation starting today.

In mid-October, DStv announced that it would cut all the three popular channels starting November as the contractual agreement with partners came to a close, a move that would affect the Compact Plus and Premium bouquet subscribers. The firm had also said in the notice that it would announce two new channels.

The History channel provides documentaries and education entertainment shows while Lifetime featured reality TV shows, lifestyle documentaries and romantic films.

Reached deal

“We are excited to have reached this agreement as it allows us to ensure we meet commitment to get the best programming for our customers based on commercial terms that make sense and provide a value for money offering to customers,’ said Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and feedback and have their best interests in mind as we continue to work hard to improve our entertainment offering.”

MultiChoice also announced that Lifetime channel, previously available to the Premium bouquet subscribers only, would be available to Compact customers beginning today.

“We are pleased to have agreed to a lonng-term renewal of our flagship brands, History and Lifetime in Africa with our partners, Dstv.