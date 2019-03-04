Companies Davis & Shirtliff opens four new offices in expansion plan

Davis & Shirtliff chief executive officer David Gatende. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Energy and water solutions provider Davis & Shirtliff (D&S) is eyeing further expansion of its network across the country with the recent opening of four new branches in key regions.

The firm Monday announced that it had set up offices in Githurai, Marsabit, Nyeri and Kitale towns amid in a strategy to increase coverage across Kenya by 70 percent before the end of the year. The firm plans to reach every region of the country in three years’ time.

To date, D&S has 41 branches in 26 counties and plans are also are underway to venture into more untapped markets on the back of gains brought by devolution.

“Devolution has had a dramatic and positive effect on the lives of Kenyans, and its importance cannot be over emphasised.

Its effects are not just limited to the public sector and we in the private sector have also had to devolve in our own ways to keep up with the public sector,” said Davis & Shirtliff chief executive officer David Gatende.

“As a company, we see our strategic purpose for existence as being to improve people’s lives by providing water and energy solutions across Africa.

There is plenty of market for our products in Africa because of a lack of proper supply outlets and technical experts to maintain water solutions and this has greatly factored into the firm’s continental expansion plan,” said Mr Gatende.