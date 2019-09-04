Companies EPL, betting craze top Google searches in August

The new season of the English Premier League that started on August 9 emerged the top trending internet searches on Google in August.. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The football competition that brings together teams such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, took the top spot in the top searches, as people went online to find out more about their teams and players.

Betting, which has suffered a major blow following a government crackdown in the sector came second under the ‘top searches” category.

The government in May ordered that all betting firms apply for operating licences afresh starting July 1, in a move to net firms that have been evading taxes despite reaping billions of shillings in profits.

The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) then refused to renew operating permits for 19 gambling firms in a shake-up of the Sh200 billion industry in a move that could result in job losses.

John De'Matthew

Apart from betting, Kenyans also went online to search about the death of benga musician John Ng’ang‘a, alias De’Mathew, which took place on Thika road on August 18.

The musician was involved in a fatal accident on Thika Superhighway after ramming into a truck.

De'Mathew was returning from a harambee that was held at Metro Bar in Thika in support of fellow musician Peter Kigia.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Thika Nursing Home.

Other terms that made to the top 10 trending searches include “Wendi Waeni”, “David Luiz”, “Humprey Kariuki”, “Amazon Fires”, “Jimmy Gait”, “Wizard of OZ”, and “Joe Mwangi.”

How to pay loan

Kenyans also went on Google to search for “How to Pay Tala loan”, “How to check Fuliza Limit” and “How to pay NHIF via M-Pesa” under the “how to searches” category.

The Fuliza overdraft facilty allows Safaricom’s M-Pesa users to send money or pay for goods and services when they have insufficient balance in their accounts.

Safaricom customers had borrowed Sh6.2 billion in one month on the Fuliza overdraft service, revealing a huge pent-up demand for instant, micro-loans in the economy.

Top August General Searches



1. EPL - English Premier League

2. Betting

3. John De'Mathew

4. Wendy Waeni

5. David Luiz

6. Humphrey Kariuki

7. Amazon Fires

8. Jimmy Gait

9. Wizard of Oz

10. Joe Mwangi



Top “How to” Searches