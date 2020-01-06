Companies Emirates cuts ticket prices in promotion

Emirates Airlines plane. FILE PHOTO

Emirates Airlines has announced discounted air ticket prices of up to 29.4 percent for Nairobi customers on three of its routes, raising competition for its rivals such as Kenya Airways that flies to the same destinations.

The airline has reduced ticket prices for flights to Dubai, London and Beijing in a promotion that runs until January 21.

Customers are allowed to book flights from January 7, 2020 to November 30, 2020.

Under the promotion, passengers on a return air ticket flying from Nairobi to Dubai on an economy class ticket will pay $484 (Sh48,859), down from $535 (Sh54,008), representing a nine percent price discount.

Passengers flying on the same route on a business class ticket will pay $1,405 (Sh141,834) down from $1,991 (Sh200,991), representing a 29.4 per cent price cut.

Passengers flying to London on an economy class ticket (return) will pay $776 (Sh78,337), down from $985 (Sh99,435), representing a 21.2 per cent price cut.

Those flying on the same route on a business class ticket will pay $2,445 (Sh246,822), down from $3,219 (Sh324,958), representing a 24 per cent price cut.

Passengers on Emirates Airlines flights from Nairob to Beijing on a return economy class ticket will pay $823 (Sh83,081), down from $942 (Sh95,094), representing a 12.6 per cent price cut.

Those flying on the same route on a business class ticket will pay $4,062 (Sh410,058) ,down from $4, 928 (Sh497,481) representing a 17.5 per cent price cut.