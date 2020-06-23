Companies Equity Foundation in Sh85m Covid-19 medics’ training

Equity Group Foundation’s chairman James Mwangi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Equity Group Foundation is sponsoring a Sh85 million programme to train 50,000 healthcare workers in handling Covid-19 patients in the wake of front line workers getting infected with the virus.

The foundation has partnered with Kenya Covid-19 Fund and Kenya Medical Association (KMA) in rolling out the training that will also teach health workers on best practices when using Personal Protective Equipment.

The year-long intervention comes at a time over 80 health workers are among the 4,952 confirmed cases in the country.

Equity Foundation chairman James Mwangi said: “We want to champion the mental wellness of our healthcare workers as well as support them physically with the much-needed protective equipment,” said Dr Mwangi.

KMA will implement the programme alongside other healthcare professional associations such as National Nurses Association of Kenya, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union, and Kenya Psychiatric Association & Clinical Psychologists’ Association of Kenya.

