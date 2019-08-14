Companies Equity Group opens clinics in Nyeri, Ruiru

The bank offers financing and other support for doctors wishing to set up such centres. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Equity Group Holdings #ticker:EQTY has opened two more clinics as the lender diversifies its portfolio to offer healthcare services.

The two health centres in Ruiru and Nyeri, dubbed ‘Equity Afya’, will offer dental, diagnostic, laboratory, pharmacy services to individuals and companies.

Equity Bank Kenya chairman Isaac Macharia said in a statement yesterday the facilities are National Hospital Insurance Fund-accredited.

“The clinics will not only provide curative care but will also be heavily involved in preventive healthcare,” he said.

Prof Macharia said Equity Group Foundation established healthcare programme to respond to the growing need for affordable quality healthcare for all Kenyans.

It also provides a platform for alumni of the Equity Leaders Programme who are qualified health professionals to join the franchise and use their expertise to earn a livelihood.

So far, Equity Afya has clinics in Ongata Rongai in Kajiado, Thika (Kiambu), Buruburu, Kayole and Kawangware (Nairobi).

The services offered at the facilities include consultation by doctors, outpatient procedures, laboratories and in-house pharmacies.