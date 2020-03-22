Companies Equity gets green light to acquire Sh11bn key stake in DRC lender

Equity already has a subsidiary in DR Congo, which it acquired in May 2015. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Equity Group #ticker:EQTY has go the green light to acquire Sh10.9 billion ($105 million) controlling stake in top bank in the Democratic Republic of Congo, in a deal that will deepen its influence in the populous Central Africa country.

The clearance paves the way for Equity to finalise the transaction that will see it get 66.53 percent stake in Banque Commerciale du Congo (BCDC) that has 29 branches.

The stake is currently held by George Arthur Forrest family, one of the wealthiest families in DRC and Equity had approached it last year.

Comesa Competition Commission endorsed the decision by the Committee Responsible for Initial Determination (CID) that said the deal will increase market share of Equity without hurting competition.

“The CID determined that the merger is not likely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in the Common Market or any substantial part of it. The CID further determined that the transaction is unlikely to negatively affect trade between member states,” said the commission.

advertisement

The Forrest family is known for the Groupe Forrest International, a firm founded in 1922 with interests in construction, electricity, industry, mining, agribusiness, health and welfare.

Equity had disclosed last year it will pay it $105 million in cash for the 625,354 shares in BCDC in a deal inclusive of dividends that the bank will declare after January 1.