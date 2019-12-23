Companies Ex-PwC top executive now joins KCB board

Ms Anne Eriksson has been appointed non-executive director of KCB board. FILE PHOTO | NMG

KCB Group #ticker:KCB has appointed former senior executive at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Anne Eriksson, as a non-executive director of its board effective December 18, 2019.

Ms Eriksson recently retired from PwC after 40 years where she was the regional senior partner and CEO for Eastern Africa and senior country partner Kenya.

“The (KCB) board takes this opportunity to congratulate Ms Anne Eriksson on her appointment,” said KCB in a statement.

The appointment deepens her board roles given she already serves as a non-executive director of several companies, provides ﬁnancial advice at a strategic level and also mentors entrepreneurs.

She joins the growing list of top executives from the big audit firms who are now joining boards of various companies.

Retiring executives of the ‘Big Four’ accounting firms –Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC— have become among the most sought-after by firms seeking to tap their knowledge in various areas.

These include tax, audit, human resource, compliance and corporate restructuring.

British American Tobacco (BAT) in June tapped former Deloitte East Africa chief executive Samuel Onyango to its board as a non-executive director. Mr Onyango retired from Deloitte last year after serving the firm for about 38 years.

Mr Onyango’s predecessor Daniel Ndonye was also appointed to several boards including oil marketer KenolKobil after he retired in 2010.

Charles Muchene, a former executive of PwC Kenya, also joined several boards including Barclays Bank of Kenya and East African Breweries Limited (EABL) where he is serving as chairman until end of December 2019.