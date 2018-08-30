Companies Express Kenya loss narrows in year of failed buyout

An Express Kenya truck. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Logistics firm Express Kenya’s #ticker:XPRS net loss for the period to June 2018 narrowed by 15 per cent to Sh22.5 million against the backdrop of a complicated recovery situation.

The firm, currently under pressure to spell out a recovery strategy, is also choking on Sh50.5 million short-term debts, according its unaudited half-year financial results published on Thurday.

Express Kenya’s troubles started in 2011 when East African Breweries Limited, then its biggest client, gave DHL a lucrative contract to handle distribution of the brewer’s brands in the region, kicking the firm out of the deal.

The company’s board is now seeking a fresh route to resolve its cash crunch following Express chief executive Hector Diniz’s failed bid to buy out the company in July.