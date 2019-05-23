Companies FKE kicks off new search for best employer

The Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) has started a nationwide search for one organisation that will be named the Employer of the Year.

The process, which will be overseen by PricewaterCoopers (PwC) Kenya, will evaluate firms in eight different parameters including leadership and governance, corporate performance and responsible business conduct.

The award, meant to publicly honour employers implementing best practices for others to emulate their example, has begun its first phase through a month-long online survey to determine companies’ suitability for taking part in the competition.

The online survey will be a self-assessment which will be followed by a face-to-face evaluation that will take place in June.

The winners will be announced during a gala dinner on September 21, this year.

FKE Executive director Jacqueline Mugo said participation is open for all FKE members adding that they will be looking at critical areas of an organisations performance which largely contributes to its success.

“This is an opportune moment for employers to learn from one another as we look for companies that don’t merely do compliance but go beyond that through self-regulation and self-assessment,” she said.

Ms Mugo added that companies will also be given personalised feedback on request, giving details on how they performed on each category as well as recommendations on how to improve.

More than 127 companies from various sectors took part in the process last year where cigarette-maker British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya emerged the best employer for the second year- running.

BAT excelled specifically in the workplace environment and industrial relations category.