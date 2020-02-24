Companies Firm gets nod for Sh480,000 monthly lease apartments

Czech-based real estate firm, Lordship Africa, has secured the delayed approval to build a 44-floor residential development in Nairobi’s Upper Hill.

Lordship Africa’s chairman Jonathan Jackson said the Sh5.2 billion property, where a one bedroomed apartment will be leased at Sh480,000 a month, will be the tallest in the region received the backing of City Hall.

Mr Jackson said the fully furnished project to be known as 88 Nairobi Condominium will be ready for occupation within 36 months including a penthouse residence on the topmost floor.

The project will see two blocks rising 13 floors accommodating the first 208 units comprising of one-, two- and three-bedroom units delivered within the next 26 months.

Buyers will fork out Sh11.5 million and Sh35 million for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units respectively.

“It has been a challenging time for construction companies meeting the Nairobi county government’s technical planning committee to seek approvals for multibillion-shilling projects,” Mr Jackson said.

The developments comes seven months after the committee halted its sittings, cutting construction approvals by 32.8 percent last year to Sh141 .27 billion.