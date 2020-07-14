Companies Firm opens third Artcaffe branch in CBD despite Corona slowdown

Artcaffe Westminster. PHOTO | COURTESY

US private equity firm Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) has opened its third Artcaffe restaurant in Nairobi’s city centre even as Covid-19 has slowed down the sector.

The new branch is the first of the three additional outlets that Artcaffe was set to open as part of its expansion.

The Chester House branch joins the Kimathi Street and Westminster branches (along Kenyatta avenue) as the brand grows its network.

The coffee chain has also set up a new concept under its umbrella dubbed ArtBakery, with several outlets already operational including one at Westgate Mall and the other on Limuru Road.

The eatery currently has 20 of its branches operational following temporary suspension of restaurant services in the country after a directive by the Ministry of Health to curb Covid-19. ArtCaffe has been reopening its outlets for dine in and take-away services.

The firm already has more than 30 branches across the city with its rapid expansion seeing 14 outlets opened last year.

The ArtCaffé Group was acquired by ECP for Sh3.5 billion. The transaction was a re-entry of ECP into the restaurant business after it sold its stake in Java two years ago.

The acquisition gave ECP control over ArtCaffe’s business that consists of bakeries, coffee houses, and eatery brands such as Dormans, Tapas Ceviche Bar, Urban Gourmet Burgers and Oh Cha Noodle Bar. The group also operates a central bakery, kitchen, and logistics centre that prepares and distributes artisanal baked goods, food, and drink shipments to its restaurants.