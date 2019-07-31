Companies Firm sues StanChart for Sh845m over CRB listing

Standard Chartered Bank on Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

A construction company wants Standard Chartered Bank Kenya (StanChart) #ticker:SCBK to pay it Sh845 million in damages after it was listed at a credit reference bureau as a loan defaulter and lost business opportunities as a result.

In a suit filed at the High Court, Monaco Engineering — through its director Stanley Njogu — has accused the lender of failing to notify the company that it had been listed.

He wants the court to declare that StanChart breached contracts signed between them in respect to the operation of the account, overdraft facilities and loan terms.

The company, which says it deals in construction projects and civil works, claims the lender promised to assist the company to meet requirements of its overseas investors — Messrs FaAia Group of companies based in the US — which had asked for its financial history.

The company had taken up a credit facility (overdraft) in 2013 of Sh9.6 million, whose terms were renewable annually at an interest rate of 19 percent per annum.

The overdraft was for the construction of a boundary wall and engineering works at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. A dispute between the university and other third parties over the wall forced the firm to stop works after a court injunction.

Mr Njogu, through lawyer James Kounah, approached the bank asking for the overdraft to be converted into a term loan facility. The lender allowed the request and it was converted into a term loan for two years with an interest of 15.9 percent.

But the company has accused StanChart of failing to keep proper records and unilaterally changing the interest rates of the facilities and applying unknown penalties.

The bank, however, says the firm had on several occasions exceeded the overdraft facility, occasioning additional interest charges.

Mr Kounah said the bank also failed to quickly deal with requests to restructure the facilities when the firm ran into financial difficulties. The business, he said, suffered losses after it was rendered not creditworthy after creditors’ cheques were wrongfully returned unpaid.

The company says it further lost funding from FaAia Group and as a result, lost two major business opportunities worth Sh845 million, which it is now claiming as damages.

He said he had sought for construction of Klin Apartments whose total contract was Sh2.1 billion and where the company stood to make profits of Sh420 million representing 20 percent of the contract.

The company says it also lost an opportunity as a subcontractor together with Prashanth projects Ltd in civil works for Kenya Pipeline Corporation, worth Sh2.125 billion.