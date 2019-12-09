Companies Flower firm Simbi Rose installs solar power plant

The system will help Simbi Roses reduce its overall power costs. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Thika-based flower farm Simbi Roses on Saturday installed a 150-kilowatt peak (kWp) solar system in Thika as part of a wider plan to reduce its electricity costs.

It joins a growing number of companies in agricultural and commercial space leasing sectors that have built solar and hydro energy plants for their consumption.

They include Kenya Tea Development Agency and Centum Investment Company, which built hydro and solar power plants respectively.

Some of the companies sell their excess capacity to electricity distributor Kenya Power, with the independent power generation seen as a bid to boost supply reliability besides reducing energy costs.

Simbi’s solar system consists of 454 solar panels and five inverters that it said would help the agricultural farm reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 144 metric tonnes per year.

advertisement

“The system will help Simbi Roses reduce its overall power costs and carbon footprint. The … solar PV (photovoltaic) systems are well suited to cover the daytime energy needs of the flower farm,” the company said in a statement.

“As the flower industry relies on the natural environment, Simbi Roses aims to be a trendsetter towards sustainable energy use in the industry, which is a vital pillar of environmental protection.”

Speaking during the event, Simbi’s Executive Director Grace Nyachae said the plant would enable the flower farm to drastically reduce its overall carbon footprint and power costs.