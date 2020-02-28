Companies Fly540 plane makes emergency landing in Turkana

The Fly540 plane after it landed in an open field. PHOTO | NMG

A Fly540 passenger aircraft en route to Wilson Airport in Nairobi made an emergency landing just five minutes after take off from Kapese Airstrip in Turkana South Sub County on Friday morning.

The 5Y-CGH plane with 49 passengers and five crew members is said to have landed safely in an open field.

"All the crew members and passengers are confirmed safe from any injuries after the incident," Turkana County Police Commander Samuel Ndanyi said.

He noted that all onboard have been evacuated and arrangements were being made to have another airplane fly them to Nairobi.

The airline cited engine failure after a suspected foreign object hit the aircraft.

advertisement

Fly540 said the incident will lead to delays in scheduled services over the next few days.

According to the police boss, preliminary assessment revealed that the airplane has not been destroyed during the landing.

In October last year, there was a scare after a Silverstone Air plane's rear right wheel dropped off mid-air moments after take off from Lodwar Airstrip.

The wheel of the plane with four passengers and five crew members was collected few metres from the airstrip.