Companies Former GDC bosses to wait longer for criminal trial fate

Geothermal plant in Naivasha. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Seven former Geothermal Development Corporation (GDC) managers will have to wait longer for them to know whether their criminal trials over irregularities in the award of a Sh1.7 billion tender for rig moving services, will be permanently quashed or proceed.

This is after Supreme Court judges David Maraga, Philomena Mwilu, Mohamed Ibrahim, Smokin Wanjala and Isaac Lenaola suspended a decision that had allowed their prosecution to go on before the Anti-Corruption Magistrate court in a row that dates back to about eight years ago.

The seven are Mr Godwin Mwagae Mwawongo, Mr Peter Ayodo Omenda and tender committee members Mr Abraham Kipchirchir Saat, Mr Michael Maingi Mbevi, Mr Nicholas Weke, Mr Caleb Mbayi and Mr Bruno Linyiru.

The judges ruled they had demonstrated an arguable case which would be rendered nugatory if the reprieve orders are not granted as requested.

“The execution of the decision of the Court of Appeal delivered on September 20 be and is hereby stayed pending the hearing and determination of the appeal before this court,” the Supreme Court judges ruled.

The seven were charged with the offenses of wilful failure to comply with procurement laws and inappropriate influence on evaluation contrary to the law during the Menengai Geothermal Project tendering in 2012.