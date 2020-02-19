Companies Former Nakumatt boss gets reprieve in contempt suit

Mr Atul Shah. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Former Nakumatt Holdings CEO Atul Shah has another chance to present himself in court to show cause why he should not be committed to civil jail for failing to pay Sh74.4 million to the retailer’s former landlord at City Mall, Mombasa.

Environment and Land Court deputy registrar Christine Ogweno said failure by Mr Shah to attend court on March 4, a warrant of arrest would be issued against him.

Ms Ogweno said Mr Shah was expected to attend court with or without his advocates.

“I have done this (adjourned) out of the courtesy of the lawyers (of Mr Shah),” said Ms Ogweno.

On February 6, the court heard that Mr Shah was sick and was on medication and on a 10-day rest.

However, yesterday Ideal Locations, the former landlord, told the court that a letter tabled in court purported to have been authored by a doctor from a hospital in Nairobi indicating that Mr Shah was given a bed rest was not genuine.

Through lawyer Willis Oluga, Ideal Locations said the hospital confirmed the letter did not originate from them.