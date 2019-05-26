Companies Gitahi named DTB chairperson

Mr Linus Gitahi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) #ticker:DTK has named former Nation Media Group #ticker:NMG CEO Linus Gitahi as its new chairperson.

Mr Gitahi who has been serving as a director on the DTB Board has taken over from outgoing chairperson Abdul Samji who had served for the last nine years.

“He understands this organisation and has the expertise to take DTB to greater heights and deliver value to shareholders” said DTB CEO Nasim Devji.

Mr Gitahi was first appointed to the DTB Board in April 2017 and also serves as the Chairman of Tropikal Brands (Africa) Limited, Chairman of Oxygène Marketing Communications Limited and is a Trustee of the Management University of Africa.

In addition, he is an independent Board director of Simba Corp, Outspan Hospital and Medical College as well as Allianz Insurance (K) Limited.