Global public relations firm, Edelman, has extended its footprint in Africa following the buyout of local company Gina Din Corporate Communications.

The Nairobi-based office will be the second one in the continent after setting up in South Africa four years ago, with plans to expand to West Africa underway.

“Over the last two years alone, Edelman has worked in more than 30 countries across Africa and has developed valued relationships with partners,” the firm said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The launch of the Kenya office will now give Edelman a base of nearly 100 specialists across the continent.”

Edelman said the Kenyan office will be headed by Jordan Rittenberry, CEO of Edelman Africa, who will oversee both operations in Nairobi and Johannesburg.

Gina Din Kariuki, who founded the company named after her in 1997, will serve as the advisor to Edelman across Africa.

Announcing the acquisition, Edelman Europe, Middle East and Africa president and CEO Ed Williams said a combination of high-calibre local talent, its global specialists, and operating scale will be a compelling offer.

“Edelman’s experience working across the African continent over the past six years has reinforced the scale of the opportunity. Fast growing brands and companies, talented and dynamic local market staff and a communications and marketing sector gathering pace. We have acquired our trusted local market partner in Nairobi to expand our operations and offer to clients - global and domestic,” Mr Williams said.

Ms Kariuki said the sale of her company was “a natural progression” having partnered with Edelman for the past three years.

“Like Edelman, Gina Din Corporate Communications is a family-run business and, as such, is firmly rooted in its values. The relationship we have fostered with Edelman over the course of the past three years is one based on our mutual belief in the power of collaboration to deliver top-quality services that meet our clients' needs,” she said.

Mr Rittenberry said the choice was Gina Din was an easy pick.

“Having partnered with them for several years, this move enables our clients to have real impact in the region. With a deep network of partners and affiliates across the continent, we understand how important it is to have local market presence,” he said.

“Our entry into Kenya is a natural next step in realising our ambition in Africa and we have our sights set on further growth into West Africa soon.”

Edelman has operations across the world with over 60 offices in Canada, United States, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as in Asian Pacific.

The entry of Edelman adds to the increasing number of international-affiliated advertising, marketing and public relations brands in the country that include Ogilvy, International Management Group (IMG) and Engage Burson-Marsteller.