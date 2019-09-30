Companies Spanish delivery firm Glovo expands to third town

Spanish delivery firm Glovo has expanded into its third town, driving up competition among tech-based delivery businesses.

The start-up, which launched in Kenya in January with operations in Nairobi, Kitengela and Nakuru, has partnered with Chicken Inn, Java House and Naivas supermarkets in Mombasa.

Glovo Kenya General Manager William Benthall said Mombasa was a strategic location as they entrenched their services to include more products. “We are continually onboarding more partners so as to serve our customers better and offer the best delivery services in the country," he added.

While it has partnered with 120 motorcycle riders for its Nairobi outfit, the tech firm said it had roped in roller skaters to handle deliveries within Nairobi’s Central Business District where riders have been banned.

Glovo handles food, groceries, drinks and courier services and has signed partnership agreements with Chicken Inn, Java House, Zucchini Greengrocers, Carrefour. Others are Naivas and Onn, The Way Supermarkets as well as fast food outlets operator, Simbisa Africa and restaurant chain, Artcaffe.

Last June, Glovo raised Sh17 billion in new funding that it plans to use for entry and expansion within African markets. It said the additional capital will see it expand its delivery categories within Kenya, Morocco, Egypt and Ivory Coast where it has an active presence.

Its fundraising so far stands at Sh32.5 billion ($322 million) whereby Sh13.5 billion ($134 million) was raised last year from VC and PE firms in its third round of fundraising.