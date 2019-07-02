Companies Glovo turns to skaters for CBD deliveries

Roller skaters in Nairobi. PHOTO | WILLIAM RUTHI | NMG

Spanish delivery firm Glovo has expanded its distribution network to Nairobi’s central business district (CBD) where the firm is set to use roller-skaters to make deliveries to customers within the city where boda bodas remain banned.

Glovo, which entered the Kenyan market in January this year, usually uses boda bodas to make deliveries to clients in other parts of the city.

The firm says it has so far partnered with over 150 brands and franchises like retailer Carrefour, Simbisa Africa and restaurant chain Artcaffe to deliver their goods.

The online platform enables customers to order items such as food, groceries or gifts with a simple tap on their smartphone. Glovo then buys the items from its partner businesses and delivers to clients using independent couriers. The app charges a maximum delivery fee of Sh100.

“This partnership with skaters is advised by significant increase in demand for our services from our customers within CBD. The move is also in line with Glovo’s profitable growth strategy,’’ said Glovo General Manager William Bentall.