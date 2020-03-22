Companies Groceries orders triple as Kenyans shop online

Peter Ndiang’ui, Gobeba’s co-founder. FILE PHOTO | NMG

E-commerce platform Gobeba has recorded a tripling of orders as more Kenyans shift to online shopping rather than visiting stores in fear of contracting Coronavirus disease.

The platform indicated an increase in groceries, gas and alcohol by 200 percent, 100 percent and 50 percent respectively, an indication that most Kenyans are moving online in pursuit of food stuff and other household items.

“Our gas and grocery segment has registered the highest increase with most Kenyans buying these items on our platform. With the rising demand, we are working with various suppliers to meet the rising demand and help Kenyans access household items from the comfort of their homes,” said Peter Ndiang’ui, Gobeba’s co-founder.

We experienced significant surge in demand of sanitisers on the platform even though certain orders went unfulfilled due to stockouts.”

Panic shopping set in across Nairobi a week ago after the country announced its first case of Covid-19. Shelves ran empty as Kenyans prepared for a possible directive to stay at home, which has led to a shift in consumer behavior.

advertisement