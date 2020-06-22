Companies Hemingways reopens in Nairobi and Watamu

Hemingways Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Luxury boutique hotel brand Hemingways Collection will resume operations in its Nairobi and Watamu resorts on Tuesday after nearly three months of closure following coronavirus outbreak.

The Group’s chief executive officer Alastair Addison said all staff had been recalled and trained in line with the World Health Organisation’s hygiene and sanitation guidelines.

He said both facilities will be fully operational including booking of rooms, the restaurants, spa and other amenities.

“The Covid-19 preventative measures we have adopted go above the minimum government standards to offer complete comfort and security to our guests while ensuring the unique experience of staying at Hemingways Collection is retained,” he said.

Mr Addison added that they had also invested in advanced cleaning equipment that will be used within the two facilities popular among the world’s affluent families and senior political figures.

“As a group, we are positive that Hemingways Nairobi’s and Hemingways Watamu’s re-opening is good news within the hospitality industry. We have been hit hard as a sector and our move to re-open charts our path to recovery. We know it won’t be easy but we are delighted to, once again, be welcoming guests to Hemingways Collection,” said Mr Addison.

Ol Seki Hemingways Mara in Narok County will be reopened once improvements are complete, he said.