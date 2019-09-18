Companies Hotpoint shifts to Sh1bn Thika Road complex

A Hotpoint Appliances outlet in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Home and appliances distributor Hotpoint Appliances Wednesday moved its operations to its new Sh1.1billion office block located at Sukari Industrial Estate, off Thika Road, behind Clay Works.

Previously, Hotpoint was operating between Westland’s and Industrial Area in Nairobi.

The facility will house its East Africa headquarters, distribution centre and warehouses including bonded warehouse, service centre, duct fabricating workshop and a brand experience zone.

It is also expected to serve Hotpoint’s operations in Tanzania and Rwanda.

According to Hotpoint managing director Shailesh R. Kanani, the move was necessitated by a growing demand for their warehousing, service and office space as demand for their products grows.

“This move is part of our long-term plans to have our own facility which has been designed in line with our requirements in terms of logistics, service and office space … The company settled on this location because it also accords us easy access to various parts of Nairobi through the Thika Highway and Northern Bypass making it more efficient to make deliveries,” he said in a statement.

Hotpoint joins a growing list of companies developing their own facilities.

It was established in 1984 with its first store located at the Sarit Centre shopping mall.