Companies Techpreneur appointed to Nairobi bourse board

Isis Nyong’o Madison. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Isis Nyong’o Madison has been elected to the board of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) #ticker:NSE as an independent non-executive director.

The techpreneur was confirmed to the post during the NSE Annual General meeting last month replacing Sharon Maviala who retired after serving for six years on the board.

“Ms Madison is a business leader with over 15 years’ experience in scaling digital and media businesses across Africa. She is the founder of MumsVillage and is a principal at Asphalt & Ink,” said the board order on her appointment.

She holds degrees from Stanford and Harvard and has previously worked in senior management positions at the Kenyan pioneer recruitment site MyJobsEye, MTV, Google and InMobi. She then ventured into enterpreneurship co-founding her firm which advises corporations, investors, startups, governments and non-­profit organisations operating in Africa.

She has been named among Africa’s 20 most influential women in technology.