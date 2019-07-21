Companies JamboPay refunds residents Sh2.65m after contract ends

Electronic payments firm JamboPay says it plans to refund all Nairobi residents and motorists who had deposited money into their e-Jiji Pay accounts for City Hall services.

WebTribe (JamboPay’s parent company) Chief Executive Danson Muchemi said had refunded Sh2.65 million to 822 people who had requested the money since last month following the end of the firm’s contract with the City Hall.

“We had about 2.1 million subscribers with e-Jiji Pay wallets including those paying for services to Nairobi County… they have received their money.

“People who had paid for Nairobi County services and feel they need their money have a right to call and ask for refunds,” he said on Friday.

The move comes amid uncertainty on the fate of millions of shillings in e-wallet deposits made by Nairobians before the end of the five-year deal between City Hall and WebTribe last month.

