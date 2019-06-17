Companies JamboPay seeks audit of City Hall account

Nairobi Finance Executive Charles Kerich briefs journalists on end of eJijipay deal and launch of a new revenue system on June 8. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

Kenyan tech payments firm JamboPay has written to the Nairobi County government seeking an audit of all transactions carried out by the company during its five-year dealings with the administration.

The firm urged City Hall to nominate a reputable auditor to assess all transactions, working hand-in-hand with its own auditors in the exercise.

The move comes less than a week after the two parties ended their business relationship that began on April 7, 2014, after City Hall announced it would run its own revenue collection system, bringing to an end contractual obligations between WebTribe, JamboPay's parent company, and the county.

“We request for an immediate reconciliation and audit of the transactions and settlements done to ensure closure of the account. Please note that all payments done through eJijipay system have been synchronised to the LAIFOMS system on a daily basis since inception in 2014,” reads in part the letter by WebTribe chief finance officer Dominic Kosgei dated June 13.

"We wish to confirm that all transactions done through JamboPay channels including agents, cards, M-Pesa paybill 147147 and Airtel Money have been settled to the county’s revenue collection account," he said.

The letter is addressed to acting County Secretary Pauline Kahiga-Waititu and copied to Governor Mike Sonko, Finance Executive Charles Kerich, his ICT counterpart and the county attorney.

WebTribe’s contract expired on April 7, but the county entered into talks with the firm for a 90-day extension to ensure a seamless transition to the internally managed system.

On June 8, Mr Kerich accused the firm of not handing over to the county government a USSD short code *217# and the M-Pesa paybill number during the transition process, forcing the county to launch alternative ways for residents to pay for county services.