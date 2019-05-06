Companies JamboPay ventures into Somalia with automation services

Mr Dan Muchemi, chief executive of JamboPay’s parent company Web Tribe. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Electronic payment platform provider JamboPay says it has signed deals to automate revenue collection for two cities in the autonomous Puntland state of Somalia as it seeks to grow its footprint in the East and Central African region.

Chief executive of Web Tribe, JamboPay’s parent company, Dan Muchemi, said the firm has signed agreements with the Garowe and Bosaso municipal councils to automate fees collection for parking.

Mr Muchemi said the two deals in the Horn of Africa country will increase JamboPay’s presence in the continent to six states including Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda.

“We have signed deals to automate payment systems with the municipal governments of Bosaso and Garowe. The deals range from five years to 10 years. We see it is an opportunity to take part in the rebirth of the country,” Mr Muchemi told the Business Daily.

He added that the firm would set up an office in the country that will enlist services of Somali locals in running the electronic payment collection services.

The move comes as the payment provider’s contract with the Nairobi County draws to a close on Tuesday.

The deal that started in April 2014 ends this month, following the expiry of its extended contract today. Governor Mike Sonko last week said City Hall would stop outsourcing revenue collection to firms and will now use its own software.

He told the Senate that the county had received a revenue-collection software donation from an undisclosed source.