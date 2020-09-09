Companies Jambojet domestic fares up 37pc

FILE PHOTO | NMG

Jambojet has increased fares on domestic routes by 37 percent, signalling rising demand for travel after the easing of Covid-19 lockdown.

The carrier, has increased fares in five of its domestic routes including Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret and Malindi and Diani, in what look set to boost its revenues.

Passengers going to Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret, and Malindi are paying a one-way minimum fare of Sh6,600 up from Sh4,800 on the routes from its hub in Nairobi, reflecting a 37.5 percent increase.

The carrier, whose passenger capacity has increased from 30 percent in the weeks after Kenya resumed domestic flights in July 1 to the current 58 percent.

"As is the practice in the airline industry and in the transport sector as a whole, our tickets are priced on demand and supply basis. When the demand is high, our prices go up,” said the airline’s acting managing director Karanja Ndegwa in an interview yesterday.

"Additionally if you book your ticket closer to the date of travel, the prices are significantly higher than if you book and pay months ahead. This is why we always encourage our customers to plan and book their travel well in advance,” said Mr Ndegwa.

The carrier has increased air fare at a time the aviation industry is in turmoil following disruptions caused by Covid-19 that saw airlines around the world grounded.

Jambojet is yet to start international flights because of strict health guidelines issued by Rwanda and Uganda.

The carrier plans to start flying between cities in Kenya without stopping at its hub in Nairobi on October 2, after getting approval from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA).

The carrier will charge flights for Mombasa to Eldoret and Kisumu, Eldoret and Kisumu to Mombasa routes at Sh8,900 one- way for each route.