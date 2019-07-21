Companies Jambojet licensed to fly Lusaka, Bangui routes

Passengers alighting from a Jambojet plane at JKIA in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Jambojet has secured an air service licence to fly to Lusaka in Zambia, Lumumbashi in DR Congo and Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic.

The nod from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), published in a gazette notice, paves the way for the low-cost carrier to increase its route offering to destinations outside Kenya as well as varying its cargo and mail services.

“Variation of existing air service licences to include: (a) cargo and mail on the domestic scheduled air service (b)…on the international scheduled air service,” says the notice.

Jambojet, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, launched flights to Entebbe, Uganda last year. It also operates three flights a week to Blantyre, Malawi after Kenya Airways leased Jambojet’s Dash 8 Q400 aircraft to allow it land in the country’s Chileka International Airport as works prevent bigger aircraft from landing there.

KCAA previously granted the low-cost airline a three-year licence to fly to Addis Ababa, Dar-es-Salaam, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Kigali, Juba, Hargeisa, Mogadishu, Goma, Kisangani (DRC), Moroni (Comoros) and Lilongwe.

Jambojet will be leasing more aircraft this year in a bid to boost its fleet ahead of plans to launch flights to the new regional routes.