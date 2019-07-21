Jambojet licensed to fly Lusaka, Bangui routes

Companies
Jambojet licensed to fly Lusaka, Bangui routesSunday, July 21, 2019 22:00
Jambojet has secured an air service licence to fly to Lusaka in Zambia, Lumumbashi in DR Congo and Bangui, the capital of the Central African Republic.
The nod from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), published in a gazette notice, paves the way for the low-cost carrier to increase its route offering to destinations outside Kenya as well as varying its cargo and mail services.
“Variation of existing air service licences to include: (a) cargo and mail on the domestic scheduled air service (b)…on the international scheduled air service,” says the notice.
Jambojet, a subsidiary of Kenya Airways, launched flights to Entebbe, Uganda last year. It also operates three flights a week to Blantyre, Malawi after Kenya Airways leased Jambojet’s Dash 8 Q400 aircraft to allow it land in the country’s Chileka International Airport as works prevent bigger aircraft from landing there.
KCAA previously granted the low-cost airline a three-year licence to fly to Addis Ababa, Dar-es-Salaam, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Mwanza, Kigali, Juba, Hargeisa, Mogadishu, Goma, Kisangani (DRC), Moroni (Comoros) and Lilongwe.
Jambojet will be leasing more aircraft this year in a bid to boost its fleet ahead of plans to launch flights to the new regional routes.
The carrier launched in 2014 is also engaging the respective countries to seek approval to operate on the planned routes. It is on six routes in Kenya.