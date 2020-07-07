Companies Jambojet ready for take-off after airspace reopening

Travellers board a Jambojet plane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Budget carrier Jambojet plans to resume eight daily and four weekly flights on its domestic routes from next week following the lifting of travel restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline’s acting Managing Director Karanja Ndegwa said the frequencies will be reviewed regularly to respond to the changes in demand across the markets.

“The airline will operate three daily flights to Mombasa, and two to Kisumu,” said Mr Ndegwa in a statement on Tuesday.

The low-cost carrier will also operate two daily flights to Eldoret, one to Malindi and four weekly flights to Diani, he added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday opened the airspace allowing domestic carriers to restart their operations from July 15 with international travel scheduled to resume on August 1.

advertisement

The Kenya Airways #ticker:KQ subsidiary ground its fleet on April 7 when the President ordered a cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A one-way ticket to Kisumu, Mombasa, Eldoret and Malindi will cost Sh4,800, while that for Diani is Sh6,800, said Mr Ndegwa.

“We want to assure our customers that we will follow the safety guidelines put in place to offer our customers a safe and pleasant flying experience,” said Mr Ndegwa.

The aviation sector has been one of the hardest hit industry, taking a brunt of the economic meltdown brought by the coronavirus.

Airlines across the world have suspended flights, sent workers home and asked governments for bailouts.

Kenya Airways says it would reduce its assets and network and lay off an unspecified number of workers to limit losses from Covid-19.

The coronavirus disease, which originated in Wuhan, China in December, has infected more than 11 million people worldwide and resulted in over 540,000 deaths.

The World Health Organisation declared it a pandemic on March 11, 2020.