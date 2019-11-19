Companies Java Coffee feted as brand of year at global awards

Java House in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Restaurant chain Java House has been awarded the Brand of the Year trophy in the coffee and food chain category at the World Branding Awards.

The ceremony, which took place at Kensington Palace in London last week, acknowledges leading brands across the world for their achievements.

The event also provides an opportunity for leading brands to come together and share experiences.

“Without the great team of people being behind everything we do in Java this would not be possible. I thank them, and all our fantastic guests for supporting us,” said Java House chief executive Paul Smith in a statement sent to Business Daily yesterday.

Other global brands feted in their categories include Heinz— a US ketchup maker — LEGO, Neutrogena and Spotify, a music steaming company.

Since its inception in 1999, Java House has been credited with revolutionising Kenyans’ coffee culture.

The regional food chain has operations in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

The firm is set to open 14 more express branches by June 2020 targeting institutions such as hospitals and colleges as it shifts to kiosk formats that are less capital-intensive.

It has about 70 outlets and is targeting to hit about 100 branches by the end of 2020 as part of its aggressive expansion plan.