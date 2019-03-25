Companies Mwaura calls it a day at KPMG as firm names new boss to helm

KPMG East Africa CEO Josphat Mwaura. FILE PHOTO | NMG

KPMG East Africa chief executive Josphat Mwaura will in five months bow out of his senior partner role after 10 years leading the top audit firm.

In his place, the accounting company has tapped Benson Ndung’u, who previously served as managing partner at KPMG Uganda from 2007 to 2017.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled by the trust that the partners have placed on me. My commitment is to continue to take advantage of the immense opportunities in this market to achieve the strategic aspirations that we have set ourselves,” said Mr Ndung’u in a statement.

KPMG did not disclose where Mr Mwaura will be headed to in September when he officially leaves the helm.

In May last year, he was appointed as acting director for Starehe Boys’ Centre to replace the embattled Charles Masheti following claims of procurement disparities, a workers’ strike, poor academic performance and decline in donor funding.

Mega deals

During his tenure at the helm of KPMG, the company bagged various deals, notably pocketing 50 percent of the total amount earned by the big 4 audit firms from government contacts last year, according to the official public contracting website.

KPMG bagged Sh93.5 million in professional fees from state departments such as the National Treasury and the Office of the Auditor-General.

One National Treasury contract awarded through the restricted tendering window saw KPMG earn Sh69.7 million in professional fees for the provision of consultancy services for technical assistance to strengthen the capacity of internal audit functions in public entities with a focus on county governments. The contract runs from August 2018 to July 2019.

In the Auditor-General’s office, KPMG earned Sh19.4 million in fees thanks to a contract for the provision of data and analytical training for the office.