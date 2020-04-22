Companies Jubilee Holdings donates Sh30m for Covid-19 fight

Jubilee Holdings chairman Nizar Juma. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Jubilee Holdings has contributed Sh30 million to the private sector-led Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund that President Uhuru Kenyatta set up to raise funds for fighting the spread and impact of the virus.

The insurance firm said Wednesday in a statement the donation would be used to purchase of health supplies and equipment, which includes 100,000 reusable masks, 10,000 nasal swabs and 2,500 virus test sets.

The insurance will also donate beds and other facilities for the setting up of 40 of the 160-bed field hospital facility recently commissioned by Aga Khan University Hospital.

“We are alive to challenges the country and the world as a whole is grappling with especially on the need to scale up of the much-needed medical equipment and personnel charged with taking care of the persons affected by the virus,” said jubilee chairman Nizar Juma.

Apart from the Sh30 million donation in Kenya, Mr Juma said the firm would also contribute USh70.6 million to help in the fight of the disease in Uganda.

