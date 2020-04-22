Companies Jumia, Twiga Foods to deliver online shoppers fresh produce

Workers sort fresh produce at Twiga Foods in Nairobi. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

E-commerce platform Jumia Kenya and Twiga Foods have partnered to further expand their distribution capacities in the wake of movement restrictions as part of measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The distribution deal will allow online shoppers to order for fresh farm produce and processed foodstuffs from Twiga Foods on Jumia’s platform.

Pre-packed bundles will cost between Sh1,230 to Sh3,180 and consist of items such as watermelon, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, bananas, maize meal and processed milk.

The partnership will leverage on Twiga’s existing infrastructure and Jumia’s extensive e-commerce platform and logistics network to make home deliveries across Nairobi’s suburbs.

Twiga has depots in Dagoretti, Donholm, Embakasi, Thome, Ruaka, Kaloleni, Nairobi West, Syokimau, Waiyaki Way and Kilimani.

“Our partnership with Twiga will allow customers to shop on Jumia for the fruits and vegetables they need. We are offering same-day free delivery on the platform in Nairobi. And will save customers money as Twiga cuts out the middlemen by buying directly from smallholder farmers across the country,” said Sam Chappatte, Jumia Kenya’s chief executive.

Twiga Foods sources farm produce from more than 15,000 producers and delivers to over 5,000 retailers a day.

The firms said that by bringing their capabilities together, they aim to offer an unrivalled delivery service for food, providing fresh, high quality products directly to people’s homes across Nairobi.