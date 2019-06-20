Companies
Jumia adds 150 pick-up points, eyes 450 more
Online shopping site Jumia has grown the number of pick-up locations across the country by 150 this year, as it races towards recruiting 450 more agents before the year ends.
The site has since recruited an additional 20 agents in Eldoret in its latest drive.
The e-commerce firm’s new strategy relies on an agency model, through which existing entrepreneurs earn a commission by hosting Jumia pick-up stations in their existing facilities. The site has in the last few months withdrew the Jumia-run flexible offline pick-up points alternative to focus on their core business.
“We see a growing potential and many unserved customers in areas outside of Nairobi…Our expanded pick up station network will enhance customer confidence and provide them a convenient shopping experience,” said Jumia MD Sam Chappatte.
