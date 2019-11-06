Companies Online store Jumia bets on subscriptions to spur sales

A Jumia outlet in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

E-commerce platform Jumia has launched a prepaid subscription service that gives users access to up to 20 deliveries a month in a bid to boost its revenues.

The subscription service dubbed Jumia Prime, which is fashioned after US retail giant Amazon Prime, will see online shoppers pay Sh1,249 and Sh2,259 for a three and six-month subscription, respectively.

The subscription plans, Jumia said, do not discriminate on the size of an order, making the new service attractive to shoppers buying bulky items.

Large items can attract pickup delivery costs of up to Sh4,000 being pricing for a single parcel to the furthest regions of the country.

The service covers the cost of local deliveries for items bought on Jumia, Jumia Express and Jumia Global. International shipping fees apply to shoppers buying items from international vendors. The service remains available in Nairobi and its environs at the moment.