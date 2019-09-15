Companies Jumia renews Posta deal as it launches ‘mall’ concept

Jumia staff. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Online shopping firm Jumia has signed a new partnership deal with the Postal Corporation of Kenya (Posta) that will grow the e-commerce firm’s pick-up points across the country in the wake of today’s launch of “Mall for Brands” concept.

The mall service promises same-day delivery of products.

Jumia’s partnership with Posta comes months after the previous one inked in 2015 ended abruptly.

The deal with the State agency will see the Africa-focused e-commerce platform grow the number of pick-up points by 150, complementing the already existing 200 spread across major towns in Kenya.

Jumia is banking on these locations to enable same-day delivery of items (Jumia Express) to shoppers and in turn grow sales.

advertisement

In the new “Mall for Brands” service, Jumia has partnered with over 50 brands, including PZ Cussons and Nokia, to launch their online stores with Jumia Mall.

This model allows customers to shop for goods from the companies’ official suppliers so as to assure customers of authenticity.

Local brands setting up official online stores on the e-commerce platform will pay a commission ranging between five percent and 15 percent depending on product pricing and categories.

Online shopping has become popular in Kenya over the years due to the convenience it offers and the wide selection of products it accords buyers.