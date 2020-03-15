Companies KBL unveils Baileys’ cream-based liquor

Kenya Breweries Managing Director, Jane Karuku and Jumia Party General manager Shreenal Ruparelia admire the new pack of Baileys Delight. PHOTO | COURTESY

Beer maker Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) has launched a cream-based liquor brand dubbed Baileys Delight as part of efforts to grow sales.

The product, which is from the makers of Baileys Original Irish Cream, comes in 750ml bottle and 350ml bottle packs that will retail at Sh1,350 and Sh650 respectively.

“Innovation is a key pillar of our growth strategy. We are innovating constantly and at scale to address changing tastes and preference across a diverse category of consumers in the Kenyan market,” said KBL managing director Jane Karuku in a statement.

The unveiling of the brand comes barely six months after the introduction of Sikera Apple targeting KBL’s female consumers.

Baileys Delight with 15 percent alcohol by volume will be available in bars, restaurants, supermarkets and Jumia Party e-commerce platform.

“In the half-year to December 2019, innovations grew by 50 percent and now contribute 17 percent of the company’s sales,” said Ms Karuku.

Kenya is the second market across Diageo to launch Baileys Delight after Guinness Nigeria.