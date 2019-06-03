Companies KCB Group funds teachers meeting

A KCB branch in Nairobi. The bank currently supports over 23,000 learning centres. FILE PHOTO | NMG

KCB #ticker:KCB has reaffirmed its commitment to sponsor the upcoming head teachers’ conference in Mombasa.

The bank committed Sh20 million to the Kenya Secondary School Heads of Association (KESSHA), ahead of their 44th Annual National Conference, scheduled for Monday next week.

The annual convention is set to bring together more than 7,000 school principals drawn from private and public learning institutions across the country, to streamline all efforts being realised in the Education sector.

“We believe that education for all is an integral part of the global push to end extreme poverty, boost shared prosperity, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. To this end, we continue to support the strengthening of the education system to deliver quality learning for all” said Annastacia Kimtai, the KCB Bank Kenya Retail Director.

KCB Bank currently supports more than 23,000 learning centres by developing products and services tailored to allow for a seamless experience in education financing.

In an effort to help schools implement a smooth and seamless payment process for parents as well as reduce the risk of theft of school funds, KCB Bank launched two innovative products KCB Lipa Karo and Malipo Portal to counter these challenges.

“The innovations allow for parents guardians to pay fees directly from their individual accounts to the school account and conveniently make payments from any location instantly and securely,” Ms Kimtai said.