KMA fights medical cover order

KMA fights medical cover orderThursday, February 20, 2020 0:01
By SAM KIPLAGAT
The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) wants the High Court to dismiss a case filed by activist Okiya Omtatah, saying an order he obtained last year blocking the procurement of medical insurance covers was inconveniencing its staff.
KMA said in an affidavit that the insurance covers for its board and staff members expired in January, 2020, paralysing most of its services.
The corporation’s secretary Jane Florence Otieno said Mr Omtatah misled the court into granting the orders last year.
Last year, Mr Omtatah obtained orders blocking KAM from going ahead with the procurement of various insurance covers.