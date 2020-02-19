Companies KMA fights medical cover order

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) wants the High Court to dismiss a case filed by activist Okiya Omtatah, saying an order he obtained last year blocking the procurement of medical insurance covers was inconveniencing its staff.

KMA said in an affidavit that the insurance covers for its board and staff members expired in January, 2020, paralysing most of its services.

The corporation’s secretary Jane Florence Otieno said Mr Omtatah misled the court into granting the orders last year.