KNH ordered to pay ex-staff Sh123m dues

Kenyatta National Hospital. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) has directed Kenyatta National Hospital to pay over 114 former employees more than Sh123 million in terminal dues.

RBA said the largest referral hospital in the region had underpaid the former staff their lumpsum amounts and the monthly pensions.

The board of trustees of KNH pension scheme will pay Sh123,485,328 as lumpsum underpayment and Sh2,521,824 as monthly pensions.

The former staffers, through lawyer Titus Koceyo, had petitioned the Authority to declare the rules and formula used to calculate dues as a nullity.

Mr Koceyo stated that the trustees reduced the amounts payable by invoking the amended 2016 Trust Deed and Rules (TDR) instead of using the 2012 TDR.