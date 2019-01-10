Companies KNH starts search for new chief executive

Former KNH chief executive Lily Koros. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has kicked off the search for a new chief executive following the exit of former CEO Lily Koros.

Ms Koros was in December hired as a chief administrative secretary at the Health ministry, marking the end of her term at the referral facility.

In a notice published in the dailies, the KNH – via audit firm Deloitte - says it is looking for a leader with a high degree of integrity, professionalism, competence and administrative ability to fill the top post.

“An attractive remuneration package and benefits await the successful candidate. This appointment is on contractual terms for a period of three years and is renewable for a further term of three years based on performance and business requirements,” the notice in Friday’s dailies says.

The deadline for applications has been set as January 18.

Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki sent Ms Koros on compulsory leave in March last year following a neurosurgery mistake that ended up in brain surgery being performed on the wrong patient.

At the time, the suspension elicited an uproar from a section of Rift Valley MPs who threatened to impeach Ms Kariuki.

The former KNH boss was appointed to the helm of Kenya’s largest referral hospital in February 2014.

She had worked as a hospital administrator at an institution run by the Africa Inland Church in Litein and at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.