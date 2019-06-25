Companies KPA seeks firms for new terminal operating system

A goods train on the SGR whose operations will benefit from the planned installation. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NMG

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has invited companies to bid to setup an enhanced operating system that will manage operations at the Port of Mombasa and the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Nairobi in efforts to eradicate inefficiencies in cargo processes.

In a call for expression of interest issued Tuesday, the agency says it is installing a new terminal operating system (TOS).

The winning bidder is also expected to integrate port marine operations to reduce system and process manipulation in tandem with the port’s future operational demands.

“The scope of the new TOS specification covers container operations in Port of Mombasa, ICD and marine operations. Apart from the existing systems such as KPA finance system, EDI messaging to port community, the new TOS will also be integrated with following systems…” KPA says in the notice.

Systems to be integrated include truck appointment system, optical character recognition system for gate, rail and STS crane and radio frequency identification system.

advertisement

Equipment positioning system, reefer management system and bar coding systems will also be assimilated in the new system. The system is set to automate all KPA departments, including the Standard Gauge Railway which was inaugurated in 2017.

The tender comes at a time the government kicked out more than 20 State agencies from the port of Mombasa in efforts to hasten the cargo clearing process.

The step has turned controversial with some organisations like Kephis saying restriction would hurt export of horticultural products.

Some of the agencies with restricted access include the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, the National Intelligence Service and the Anti-Counterfeit Agency.

The circular by head of public service Joseph Kinyua leaves the Kenya Bureau of Standards and the KRA as the most critical agencies in handling cargo.