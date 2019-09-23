Companies KPC struggles to replace embattled Sang

Former Kenya Pipeline Company MD Joe Sang in court last month. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) board has advertised afresh the position of managing director despite at least 140 candidates having applied for the job when it placed a similar notice in the newspapers in July.

The company is seeking to replace its former managing director, Joe Sang, who was arrested last December.

In a notice placed in local dailies on Monday, the scandal-rocked State corporation says the position has been re-advertised as the board could not find the adequate number of qualified applicants to proceed to the next stage of interview.

Sources privy to the recruitment process told the Business Daily that “very strong “candidates had placed their applications, watering down claims by the board that it could not find a suitable candidate to replace Mr Sang.

The fresh application process also puts in doubt the expiry of the term of acting KPC boss Hudson Andambi who was appointed to run the company last December after the arrest of the firm’s top brass.

Mr Andambi’s contract was to expire in April but was extended to October 6. The re-advertisement of the MD position means that the board will either have to name a new boss in the next few weeks or extend his contract term once again.

Mr Andambi was appointed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining in consultation with board chairman John Ngumi.

Mr Sang resigned on December 4 and was arrested a few days later over corruption allegations, including massive fuel loss and procurement irregularities.

Others arrested were company secretary Gloria Khafafa, head of procurement Vincent Cheruiyot, procurement manager Nicholas Gitobu and general manager in charge of infrastructure Billy Aseka.