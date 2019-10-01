Companies KQ, Oman Air add more routes in codeshare deal

Kenya Airways planes at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Kenya Airways (KQ) #ticker:KQ and Oman Air have expanded their existing codeshare to increase the number of destinations where the two carriers can connect passengers.

The codeshare expansion effected Wednesday will allow seamless connectivity to Oman Air guests travelling beyond Nairobi to Entebbe and Johannesburg.

“Similarly, Kenya Airways guests can now extend their travel beyond Muscat (Oman) to Karachi (Pakistan) and Lahore (Pakistan),” said KQ in a statement.

The previous codeshare, which commenced in August 2017 between the two airlines, has been covering services between Muscat and Nairobi.

KQ says it would use the partnership to extend its services to tourists as well as to travellers visiting friends and families in Oman through the cultural links that Oman shares with the coastal parts of Kenya and Tanzania.

“This cooperation also expands our footprint in the Middle East through the Muscat gateway and is consistent with KQ’s strategy to improve its network efficiency, grow through partners while focusing on the high yield corporate and leisure segments,” said KQ Chief commercial officer Ursula Silling

Other destinations to be added through codeshare are Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), Bangalore (India), Chennai (India), New Delhi (India), Hyderabad (India) and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).