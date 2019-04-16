Companies KQ deploys Dreamliner on Easter demand

Kenya Airways plane. FILE PHOTO | NMG

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) #ticker:KQ is set to increase the number of flights on the Kisumu and Mombasa routes during the Easter festivities, as well as operating its Dreamliners — typically used for international long-haul flights — to the Coast region in a bid to cater to high demand.

KQ says it will operate six flights between April 18 and 22nd from Nairobi to Mombasa using its Boeing 787 Dreamliner while passengers travelling between Nairobi and Kisumu in the same period will get an additional flight on its Q400 aircraft.

The airline operates nine flights Monday to Friday and 10 over the weekend on both routes.

“The increased capacity will give our customers greater choice and flexibility in planning their travel during this peak travel period. Our customers to Mombasa will also get a chance to experience the state-of the-art Dreamliner which usually operates on international routes,” CEO Sebastian Mikosz said in a statement yesterday.

KQ, through low-cost subsidiary Jambojet, currently flies to Nairobi, Mombasa and Kisumu.

It also operates Eldoret, Malindi and Ukunda routes targeting businessmen and tourists.