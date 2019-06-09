KQ gears up for launch of Geneva, Rome flights

Companies
KQ gears up for launch of Geneva, Rome flightsSunday, June 9, 2019 22:00
National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) #ticker:KQ is set to launch its Geneva and Rome flights this week as it seeks to grow its earnings by tapping business and leisure travellers visiting Europe.
The carrier resumes the Rome route after a seven-year break. KQ had suspended flights to the Italian capital after a performance review in 2012 led to a routes restructuring. While announcing KQ’s latest routes, outgoing CEO Sebastian Mikosz noted that Rome remained a vital destination due to its status as a “global city” renowned for its history and culture — making it one of the world's top tourist stops.
He also noted that the airline’s latest new destination, Geneva, complements Nairobi, which is also Africa’s hub for the United Nation’s (UN) among other international agencies.
Geneva is home to the highest number of international organisations in the world such as the UN, making it a global hub for diplomacy.
The airline will fly its 787 Dreamliner twice every week on each of the two routes.
